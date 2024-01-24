Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kabouter Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 104.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter worth about $115,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,833,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.07. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $42.13 and a 52 week high of $50.19.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

