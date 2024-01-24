Carl Ledbetter Sells 66,384 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 66,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $5,767,441.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,472,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,968,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,982 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $678,948.92.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,214 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $2,297,170.42.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,970 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $656,329.50.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,047 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $765,782.34.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,620 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $831,937.60.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Carl Ledbetter sold 4,296 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $372,720.96.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,961 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total transaction of $628,680.17.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,027 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $781,905.46.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,251 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $2,249,766.87.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,050 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $659,581.50.

NYSE NET traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $82.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,451,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,715. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of -135.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $87.17.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Cloudflare by 1,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.43.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

