Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Down 4.5%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.05. Approximately 2,033,881 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,655,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.32 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $26,181,000. CQS US LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 142.4% during the third quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 2,791,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,179 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,115,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after buying an additional 717,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after buying an additional 693,234 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 484,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. The company offers its products under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises, and Cunard brand.

