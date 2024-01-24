Castle Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,737 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW traded down $3.92 on Wednesday, hitting $210.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,514,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,389. The company has a market capitalization of $121.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

