Castle Wealth Management LLC Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 5.6% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 86,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at $491,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Nucor by 2.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.63. 1,375,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,320. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.11 and its 200-day moving average is $163.20. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.25.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

