Castle Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Castle Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $895,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 25,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $605,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.85. The company had a trading volume of 743,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,405. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.86 and a 200-day moving average of $112.42. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

