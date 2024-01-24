Castle Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,182 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Castle Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,732,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,507,000 after purchasing an additional 429,607 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,818,000 after acquiring an additional 271,811 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Ares Capital by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,280,000 after acquiring an additional 224,553 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Ares Capital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,116,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,952,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,745,000 after acquiring an additional 20,577 shares during the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ARCC. B. Riley cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ARCC stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $20.33. 1,973,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,673. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $20.61. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.