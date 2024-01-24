Castle Wealth Management LLC Sells 330 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Castle Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 99,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 126,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 105,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period.

DFUV stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.98. 245,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $37.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

