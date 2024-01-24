Castle Wealth Management LLC Sells 560 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Castle Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

CALF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.71. 2,150,758 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.22.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.