Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.42 and last traded at $22.46. 163,602 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.02.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

