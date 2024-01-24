Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13.65 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.17). Approximately 92,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 39,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.38 ($0.17).

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £6.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1,350.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 13.28.

About Conroy Gold and Natural Resources

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, antimony, and zinc deposits. It focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

