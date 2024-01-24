Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,343 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.6% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $31,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 206,461 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $116,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 33.4% in the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 21,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,252 shares of company stock worth $14,733,084 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.2 %

COST stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $686.51. 1,945,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $465.33 and a 52-week high of $698.66. The company has a market cap of $304.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $641.67 and its 200-day moving average is $586.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

