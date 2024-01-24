Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Trading Down 1.8%

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.71. Approximately 164,827 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 143,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.76.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cronos Group from C$2.61 to C$2.72 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 30.03, a quick ratio of 24.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.65.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

