Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Trading 6.7% Higher

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.28 and last traded at $12.28. 190,699 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 262,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jonestrading started coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $534.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.20.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.91). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullinan Oncology news, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $39,473.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Corrine Savill sold 18,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $226,823.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,118.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $39,473.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,514 shares of company stock worth $328,255. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cullinan Oncology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter worth $53,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 352.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 1,331.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 499.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

