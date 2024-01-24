David Scott Jones Sells 900 Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) SVP David Scott Jones sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $22,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.9 %
NASDAQ EYPT traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $23.94. The company had a trading volume of 721,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,458. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $25.35.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.29. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.34% and a negative net margin of 235.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. Research analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on EYPT shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.
