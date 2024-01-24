DEI (DEI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $163.10 Million

DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $163.10 million and $62.39 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.36 or 0.00164048 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00010241 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

