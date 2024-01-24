Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of DRREF stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.80. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$5.39 and a twelve month high of C$10.00.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
