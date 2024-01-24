DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Holdings Increased by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,266,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $94,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 43.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 17,398 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 93,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22,974 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 14.0 %

Shares of DD traded down $10.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,718,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,910. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DD

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.