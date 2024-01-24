Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Trading 0.9% Higher

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 3,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 62,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Eastside Distilling Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.78.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 136.37% and a negative return on equity of 16,003.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Eastside Distilling, Inc. will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastside Distilling

About Eastside Distilling

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eastside Distilling stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Eastside Distilling, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EAST Free Report ) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.72% of Eastside Distilling worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

