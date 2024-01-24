Empower Advisory Group LLC Acquires 12,850 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $65,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,067,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $109,355,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after buying an additional 1,072,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,174,000 after buying an additional 474,174 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE PNW traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.20. 2,084,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.49. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.65.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 83.81%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

