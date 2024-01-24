Empower Advisory Group LLC Acquires 222,249 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,313,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned 0.50% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $254,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,360,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,098. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.61.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.3568 per share. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.