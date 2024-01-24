Empower Advisory Group LLC Acquires 8,136 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,915,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned 0.19% of Baker Hughes worth $67,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.04. The company had a trading volume of 20,068,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,892,430. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

