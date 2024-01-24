Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys 31,288 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,248,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,288 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Southern worth $80,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SO. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Southern Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.20. 6,237,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,160,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.17. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,476. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

