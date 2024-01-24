Empower Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,435,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,068 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned 0.52% of Match Group worth $56,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Match Group by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 683.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.94. 3,843,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,770,723. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $54.60.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.85 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $49,275. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.10 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

