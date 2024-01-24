Empower Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.7% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $160,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,262 shares of company stock valued at $201,031,282 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $438.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,725,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $440.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $419.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.23.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.90.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

