Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $1.10 Billion Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,986,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019,403 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned 1.56% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,097,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,096,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,978,199. The stock has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.