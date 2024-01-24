Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $1.32 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,773 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned 2.57% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $1,315,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,300,067,000 after buying an additional 49,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,563,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,115,000 after buying an additional 128,239 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,543 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.36. The stock had a trading volume of 40,317,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,775,145. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.85. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

