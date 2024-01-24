Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $107.53 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,330 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.50% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $107,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.47. 1,282,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,682. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.41.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

