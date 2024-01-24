Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $632.38 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,499,508 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $632,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.72. 988,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,004. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.29.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

