Empower Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,443,735 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,561 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $79,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.73.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.29. The stock had a trading volume of 27,900,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,693,090. The stock has a market cap of $173.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

