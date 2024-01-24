Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases 67,437 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950,746 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,437 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $69,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 0.4 %

INTC traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $49.09. 49,203,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,880,273. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $206.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.69.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

