Empower Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,001,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 399,068 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $60,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

AT&T Price Performance

T traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $16.69. 79,182,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,091,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

