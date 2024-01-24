Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,481 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $69,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank raised its stake in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.88.

Boeing Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BA stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.13. 14,253,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,212,473. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.03. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

