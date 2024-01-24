Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,043 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Empower Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Netflix worth $102,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Guggenheim increased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.52.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $52.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $544.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,382,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,605,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.99. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $562.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

