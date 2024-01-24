Ethereum Name Service Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $137.28 Million (ENS)

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Ethereum Name Service token can now be bought for about $17.88 or 0.00044683 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Name Service has a market capitalization of $549.72 million and approximately $137.28 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Name Service has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Ethereum Name Service Token Profile

Ethereum Name Service is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,742,978 tokens. The official message board for Ethereum Name Service is ens.mirror.xyz. The official website for Ethereum Name Service is ens.domains. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain created by the Ethereum Foundation and developed with the help of a community of developers. It is used to create human-readable names for Ethereum addresses to identify counter-parties and transfer funds quickly, securely and without the need for long addresses.”

