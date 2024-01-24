Flow (FLOW) Price Hits $0.73

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Flow has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and $48.32 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flow has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Flow coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,485,069,351 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official website is flow.com.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars.

