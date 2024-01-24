Forum Financial Management LP Sells 337 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $487.67. 5,546,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,278,958. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $491.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $469.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.73. The company has a market cap of $377.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

