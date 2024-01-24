Forum Financial Management LP Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $347.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,473,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,131. The company’s fifty day moving average is $337.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $362.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.31.

Home Depot Company Profile



The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

