freenet (FRA:FNTN) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of freenet AG (FRA:FNTN – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €26.18 ($28.46) and last traded at €26.32 ($28.61). 205,918 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €26.42 ($28.72).
freenet Trading Down 0.4 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €23.65.
freenet Company Profile
freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.
