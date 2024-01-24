Geomega Resources (CVE:GMA) Trading Up 9.5%

Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 41,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 65,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Geomega Resources Stock Up 9.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92. The firm has a market cap of C$32.62 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.95.

About Geomega Resources

Geomega Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and niobium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property comprising 106 mining claims covering an area of approximately 5,889 hectares located 100 km north of Lebel-surQuévillon and 45 km west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi.

