Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Shares Down 0.8%

Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01). 33,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 249,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

Greencoat Renewables Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £10.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.97.

Greencoat Renewables Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Greencoat Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,615.38%.

Greencoat Renewables Company Profile

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

