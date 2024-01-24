Guild Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN)

Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the period. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF accounts for 3.8% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.53% of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 1,281.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000.

Get VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF alerts:

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

GLIN traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,537. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average is $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $74.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.78.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Profile

The VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (GLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies in India. GLIN was launched on Aug 25, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.