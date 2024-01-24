Guinness Asset Management LTD Acquires 13,564 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,564 shares during the period. First Solar accounts for about 0.9% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.23% of First Solar worth $40,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in First Solar by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in First Solar in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR stock traded down $2.59 on Wednesday, hitting $148.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,598,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,765. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,678. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,421 shares of company stock worth $1,035,331. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

