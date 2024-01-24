Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $531,000 Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 98,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after buying an additional 18,658 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 284,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 548,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,255,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $287,330.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,570.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 1.9 %

AOS stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.33. 786,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,401. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $82.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.06 and its 200 day moving average is $73.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

