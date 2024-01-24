Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $49,000 Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. StockNews.com began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.81.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 23,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $1,633,514.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,135,008.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 23,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $1,633,514.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,135,008.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,614 shares of company stock worth $8,052,418. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,517,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,538. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.54. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

