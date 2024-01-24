Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 2,740 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. NetEase comprises about 1.2% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTES. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 59.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NetEase during the first quarter valued at $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in NetEase during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in NetEase by 27.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTES. Benchmark lifted their target price on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Shares of NTES stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,305,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,185. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $76.85 and a one year high of $118.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

