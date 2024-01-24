Hedera 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $36.88 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0717 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $2.41 billion and $36.88 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00076630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00029234 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00023089 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006681 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006377 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000883 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,662,975,832 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,662,975,831.55434 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06996118 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 211 active market(s) with $54,206,333.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

