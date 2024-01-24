HI Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $198,642.91 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00017955 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022604 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,121.57 or 1.00083467 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00011327 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.42 or 0.00208097 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000057 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,082,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00075835 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $219,750.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

