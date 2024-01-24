Insider Buying: Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Major Shareholder Buys 21,300 Shares of Stock

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $24,069.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,481,543 shares in the company, valued at $9,584,143.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Knighted Pastures Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allied Gaming & Entertainment alerts:

On Thursday, January 18th, Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 28,876 shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $28,298.48.

On Thursday, December 14th, Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 71,000 shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:AGAE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.18. 72,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,697. Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Gaming & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Gaming & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.