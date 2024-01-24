Insider Selling: Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Sells 11,450 Shares of Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Genpact Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:G traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,794,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,379. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on G shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on G

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 12.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 20.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,821 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the third quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Genpact in the third quarter valued at about $3,725,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 48,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.